ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people have been hospitalized after a stabbing in Rochester on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Avenue D around 9 a.m. Upon arrival, a 17-year-old boy who stabbed at least once in his upper body and a 41-year-old woman was also stabbed in the upper body.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made.