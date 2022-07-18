ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized after being shot near Lake Avenue early Monday morning in Rochester.

According to authorities, both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for what they believe are non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the victims are males and believed to have been shot on the 1300 block of Lake Avenue.

While at the hospital with the two victims, officials say a third male arrived via a private vehicle. The man may have been also shot in the Lake Avenue area, according to police.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Details surrounding this shooting or the condition of the third victim are still under investigation.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.