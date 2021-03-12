2 hospitalized after shooting in 19th Ward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in the 19th Ward on Thursday,

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Thurston Road and Milton Street for the report of a person shot around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old Rochester man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body and a 33-year-old Rochester woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her lower body.

Both were hospitalized at Strong Memorial Hospital for their injuries which health officials describe as non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

