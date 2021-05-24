2 hospitalized after shooting at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting at Ontario Beach Park on Sunday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot of the park around 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Shortly after, officers also responded to area hospitals for two separate males arriving with gunshot wounds.

An 18-year-old Irondequoit man and a 23-year-old Rochester man were both hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that both victims were injured while in the parking lot of the park.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.