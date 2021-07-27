2 hospitalized after 2 separate shootings on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people have been hospitalized after two separate shootings on Dewey Avenue overnight on Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block around 10:15 p.m. for the report of a woman shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old Rochester woman who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR where she is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A little later around 1:06 a.m., officers responded to the same block for the report of a man shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 44-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once in the lower body.

He was also transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR where he is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“I can tell you these incidents did not occur at the same location, but in close proximity to one another,” Capt. Ryan Tauriello said in a statement. “Investigators are currently working to determine what led up to these crimes and if they are connected in any way.”

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information pertaining to either shooting is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.