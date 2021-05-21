2 hospitalized after 2 separate shootings in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester men have been hospitalized after two separate shooting incidents in the City of Rochester on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Breck Street around 9 p.m. for a Shotspotter activation — a gunshot detections system. While investigating, a 24-year-old man arrived at the University of Rochester Medical Center by private vehicle with gunshot wounds. RPD said while investigating, officers learned the victim came from Breck Street. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Delamine Drive for another Shotspotter activation. While investigating, a 20-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper body. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

According to RPD, the investigation revealed several unoccupied vehicles, and homes in the area of Delamaine Drive were struck by gunshots. No one else was injured.

No arrests have been made in either incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.