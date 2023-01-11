ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in the 2020 death of Ottilia Piros, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has announced. As part of their plea deal, the two will be sentenced to 25 years behind bars, plus 5 years of post-release supervision.

Richard Avila, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday, while Piros’ daughter Hannah Thomas, 19, pleaded guilty on Wednesday for causing the death of Piros according to the MCSO.

Officials say on December 29, 2020, Richard Avila and Hannah Thomas, who were 16 and 17 years old at the time, were pulled over for a traffic stop in Saint Robert, Missouri. The Saint Robert Police Department attempted to make contact with their family members, at which point the Greece Police Department arrived at Piros’ house in the Town of Greece for a welfare check.

Upon the Greece Police Department’s arrival, according to the MCSO, they found Piros’ dead from a gunshot wound.

The MCSO said both Avila and Thomas were extradited to New York to face homicide charges.

“Richard Avila and Hannah Thomas murdered Hannah’s mother without provocation or reason,” said Assistant District Attorney Kevin Sunderland. “This senseless murder not only took the life of Ottilia Piros but will also ruin the lives of both Hannah Thomas and Richard Avila. It is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that Ms. Piros’ loved ones can continue to heal from this traumatic homicide that strongly impacted her entire family.”

Avila and Thomas will be sentenced in Youth Part — which handles most of the felony cases for teenagers — on February 28, 2023.