2 facing gun charges after police chase with baby in car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two suspects were arrested and charged after leading police to a car chase with a 1-month-old inside the vehicle Tuesday.

According to authorities, officers spotted 37-year-old Tyrone Keitt possessing a handgun in his waistband. As they approached the male he entered a 2009 Nissan and fled, initiating a vehicle pursuit.

Officials say the suspect threw a loaded handgun from the vehicle during the pursuit and continued to speed through Clifford Avenue and Thomas Street where the car eventually stopped. Keitt ran from the vehicle but was eventually caught following a foot pursuit and was taken into custody on Maria Street.

The driver of the car, 33-year-old Dominique Smith was also arrested on the scene without incident.

At the time of arrest, officers located a second loaded pistol in the vehicle. Authorities also noted there was a 1-month-old baby in the backseat that was unharmed during the incident.

Both suspects were transported to Monroe County Jail where they are expected to be arraigned today.

They were both charged with criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Police say Keitt is currently on parole for leaving the scene of an accident which involved a serious injury.