2 dead, 2 injured after shooting on State Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead and two are injured following a quadruple shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday on State Street.

Officials say when they arrived at 429 State Street for a disturbance call that possibly involved a shooting, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Strong. While police investigated they were notified that three other victims were taken to Strong in private vehicles.

Two of the four shooting victims were pronounced dead at Strong.

Investigators are working to identify the victims. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911, email the major crimes unit at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.

