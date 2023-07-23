ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two passengers were critically injured, with six passengers in total being taken to the hospital after a crash in Genesee Falls, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Wyoming County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene of a two-car crash Saturday afternoon. The crash took place at the intersections of State Route 19A and Denton Corners Road in Genesee Falls.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the two vehicles involved with serious injuries to the occupants.

An investigation by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office found a car driven by Queens resident Shilah Muhit was heading eastbound on Denton Corners Road. Witnesses told deputies Muhit failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, colliding with another vehicle as they continued.

According to deputies, Muhit had nine occupants in her vehicle, which seats eight occupants. A 10-year-old child, and two adults were found to have been in the vehicle with no seatbelts. Six occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospitals, two of which suffering critical serious injuries.

The remaining four occupants in Muhit’s vehicle, as well as the two occupants in the struck vehicle, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, Muhit was issued traffic citations for:

Failed to Yield Right-Of-Way at Stop Sign

Passenger Under Age 12 — Improper/No Restraint

Two adult passengers were issued citations for not wearing seatbelts.