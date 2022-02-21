ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say two children were nearly struck by gunfire Sunday night after a house was struck on Ripley Street.

Authorities say officers responded to a house on the 100 block of Ripley Street around 10:43 p.m. for a SpotShotter activation and reports of shots into a home.

Police say officers discovered that a house had been struck by gunfire and two 11-year-olds inside the house were nearly shot, however no one in the house was actually struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported.

Officials say there are currently no suspects in custody and anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to call 911.