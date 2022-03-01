ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men are charged with murder in connection to a deadly stabbing and shooting outside a Rochester gas station last month, police announced Tuesday night.

Authorities say 37-year-old Shannon Jones and 24-year-old Tyrese Jones are charged with second degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Kenneth Hightower. Jones is also charged with second degree criminal posession of a weapon.

According to Rochester police, officers responded to a gas station on Portland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on February 9 for the report of a person who was shot and stabbed. That’s where police located Hightower, who was pronounced dead shortly thereafter

Prosecutors say Shannon Jones stabbed Hightower and Tyrese Jones shot him. Both were identified as suspects in the murder and Shannon Jones was arrested by U.S. Marshals on February 24. Tyrese Jones was arressted Tuesday by U.S. Marshals.

Both Shannon Jones and Tyrese Jones are scheduled to be arraighned in Rochester City Court Wednesday morning.