WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo.

On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.

There, they found 33-year-old William Waugh suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and immediately began life-saving measures. Waugh was quickly transported via ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Waugh was a resident of Euless, Texas. Authorities have not clarified why Waugh was in New York.

Following investigation from SCSO and other law enforcement agencies, two suspects have been arrested for the incident.

Phelps resident Christopher Kesterson was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree. Kesterson, 36, was arraigned and remanded to the Seneca County Correctional Facility without bail.

Waterloo resident Wayne Ellison Jr. fled to Florida following the incident. He was apprehended shortly after his arrival in Tampa by the Tampa Police Department. Ellison, 37, is being held on a warrant for murder in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Kesterson is set to reappear in Waterloo Town Court on October 5. Ellison will be extradited back to New York at a later date.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.