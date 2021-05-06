2 arrested in Rochester assault, robbery that resulted in woman’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced an arrest Thursday in connection to an April assault and burglary that resulted in a woman’s death.

Rochester police say on April 7 of this year, at 1:30 a.m. on Mt. Read Boulevard, 51-year-old Alicia Saladyga was assaulted. Police say property of hers was forcibly stolen from her hotel room.

Police say she was hospitalized with injuries sustained during the robbery. Officials say she ultimately remained hospitalized until April 22 when she succumbed to her injuries.

Officials say police identified suspects: 34-year-old Christopher Pate and 44-year-old Jennifer Shea. Police say both were taken into custody without incident Thursday. Both were charged with second degree assault, second degree robbery, and first degree burglary. They are scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Rochester City Court.

Police officials say they are awaiting results of the autopsy from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office to determine if Saladyga’s death will be ruled a homicide. If so, additional charges may be presented to a grand jury.