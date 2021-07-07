2 arrested in Monroe County fatal overdose investigation

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that two men were arrested in connection to a fatal overdose investigation that started last month.

Police say deputies responded to a call for medical assistance on Route 490 West near Route 531 in the Town of Gates around 3:49 p.m. on June 2. The initial report indicated that there was an unresponsive driver and passenger inside a vehicle on the side of the road.

Authorities say a NYSDOT Help Truck driver observed the vehicle and discovered a male driver and female passenger both unconscious in the vehicle. Officials when the NYSDOT driver went back to his truck to notify dispatch, the male driver became conscious and removed the female from the vehicle, placing her on the ground.

According to police, deputies and EMS then arrived on scene and treatment began for an apparent drug overdose. The female passenger’s condition did not improve. She was transported to Unity Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the Monroe County Heroin Task Force became involved in the investigation. The male driver, 24-year-old Elliot Gile of Batavia, was charged arrested and charged with DWI. Officials say a drug recognition expert assessment warranted additional charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, and other traffic related offenses. Gile was issued an appearance ticket.

Police say a follow-up investigation into the source of the drugs in the fatal overdose led to a traffic stop on North Clinton Avenue in Rochester where 21-year-old Jacob Daniel Pimentel-Hernandez was arrested.

Officials say Pimentel-Hernandez, a city resident, is charged with third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, a federal complaint alleged Pimentel-Hernandez violated US Code under Title 21 (Possession with Intent to Distribute and Distribution of Fentanyl) and Title 18 (Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime) was signed by a Federal Magistrate. The federal charges were lodged at the Monroe County Jail (MCJ) where Pimentel-Hernandez is being held.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.