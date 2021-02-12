2 arrested for murder in connection to Rochester homicide in December

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men are facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting in the city of Rochester in December.

Rochester police say 38-year-old Marcas Collier was arrested in Lithonia, Georgia in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Jonathan walker.

On Saturday December 19, around 4:15 p.m., Rochester police officers responded to the area of 50 Resolute Circle for a report of shots fired. There they found Walker, a city resident, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second gunshot victim was found in a nearby apartment building. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and has since been released from the hospital.

In the course of the investigation, Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit worked with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia to take Collier into custody.

Collier is charged with second degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon. He remains in custody in Georgia and is scheduled to be extradited back to Rochester.

Friday, Rochester police executed a search warrant in connection to the fatal shooting, and as a result, 28-year-old Arthur Allen was arrested and also charged with second degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say Allen resisted arrest and fought with officers, two of which were injured — one suffered a bite wound and the other a fractured hand, police say. Additioanl charges related to the officer injuries may be considered by a grand jury, police say.

Allen is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Rochester City Court.