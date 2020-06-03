Two arrested for damaging police vehicles during violent weekend protest in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two individuals have been arrested and charged after damaging police vehicles during Saturday’s protest.

Police say protesters began to set city owned vehicles on fire and destroy city owned property. They say they used help from the public as well as their own investigation to identify the individuals.

Nicholas Pabone, 28, of Rochester was charged with Riot in the 1st Degree and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree for damaging a Rochester Police vehicle. He was issued an appearance ticket and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on July 9.

Dysheika McFadden, 26, of Gates was charged with Riot in the 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree and Arson in the 3rd Degree for causing damage and setting fire to a Rochester Police vehicle. McFadden was remanded to the Monroe County jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on June 4.

Police say these arrests are part of an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed. They say additional arrests are to come.