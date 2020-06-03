1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Two arrested for damaging police vehicles during violent weekend protest in Rochester

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC photo/Josh Navarro)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two individuals have been arrested and charged after damaging police vehicles during Saturday’s protest.

Police say protesters began to set city owned vehicles on fire and destroy city owned property. They say they used help from the public as well as their own investigation to identify the individuals.

Nicholas Pabone, 28, of Rochester was charged with Riot in the 1st Degree and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree for damaging a Rochester Police vehicle. He was issued an appearance ticket and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on July 9.

MORE | Names, charges, ages released for 13 people arrested after violent protest in Rochester Saturday

Dysheika McFadden, 26, of Gates was charged with Riot in the 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree and Arson in the 3rd Degree for causing damage and setting fire to a Rochester Police vehicle. McFadden was remanded to the Monroe County jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on June 4.

Police say these arrests are part of an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed. They say additional arrests are to come.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss