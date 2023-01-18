ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two convicted felons have been arrested for attempted murder after a violent incident in the early hours of January 7, Geneva Police said Wednesday.

At around 1:40 a.m., convicted felon and Geneva resident Jerry Lovett Jr. got into an argument with a 54-year-old male, GPD said. Lovett Jr., 32, allegedly displayed a handgun during the argument, shooting the male several times in the chest and face.

After this, Lovett Jr. “rendered himself no longer a threat,” at which point convicted felon and Geneva resident Erwin Wineglass allegedly stabbed Lovett Jr. several times in the chest, thigh, hands, and legs.

On Tuesday, Wineglass, 52, was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, he was found to have a large quantity of crack cocaine packaged for sale.

Lovett Jr. remains in a medical facility recovering from his wounds, in custody of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on January 13.

Lovett is charged with attempted murder in the second degree for the shooting. Wineglass is charged with attempted murder in the second degree for the stabbing, as well as the felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

The unidentified 54-year-old was treated for his wounds and later released, GPD said.