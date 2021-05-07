2 arrested after triple shooting that left 1 dead on Monroe Avenue in Rochester

One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting on Monroe Avenue on Friday, April 9, 2021.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a triple shooting on Monroe Avenue in April that killed one person and injured two others.

31-year old Kyrique Massey and 32-year old Sohn Travis have both been charged with second degree murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Monroe Avenue and Woodlawn Street around 1 a.m. for the report of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, they found Matthew Williams, 19, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man and a woman, both in their 30s, were transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center with what police say were non-life threatening injuries.

Both have since been discharged from the hospital.

“It is alleged that after a confrontation outside of 487 Monroe Avenue, both Travis and Massey each fired multiple gunshots from their respective handguns at Mathew Williams,” RPD officials said in a statement.

“Williams was struck at least three times and died at the scene.”

On Tuesday of this week, Massey was taken into custody. He was arraigned in Rochester City Court on Wednesday and is currently being held in Monroe County Jail with no bail. His next scheduled court date is currently set for Monday.

“Massey is prohibited from legally possessing a handgun due to a prior felony conviction for Criminal Possession of a Weapon Second Degree. He maxed out on Parole for that conviction on Oct. 29, 2020.”

On Thursday of this week, Travis was taken into custody. According to RPD, Travis is also prohibited from legally possessing a handgun due to a prior felony conviction for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Travis will be arraigned on Friday.

Additional charges may be considered by a Monroe County Grand Jury.