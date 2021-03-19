2 arrested after shooting on Rochester’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man and woman have been arrested and charged after a shooting and short police pursuit in the City of Rochester earlier this week.

28-year-old Clevys Ball has been charged with second degree assault, second degree criminal possession of a weapon and third degree criminal possession of a weapon.

29-year-old Aniqua Ravenell has been charged with second degree assault, second degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

According to the Rochester Police Department, police were in the area of Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street around 6 a.m. on Tuesday when they heard multiple gunshots fired. They immediately observed a vehicle fleeing the scene and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from the officers and after a brief pursuit, crashed into a tree at the intersection of Rosemary and Ferncliff Drive.

The car was occupied by Ball and Ravenell and both were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

During this time, a 33-year-old Rochester man arrived at Rochester General Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

During the investigation, RPD said officers recovered a Glock43 9mm handgun, which was stolen out of Georgia and a KelTec P17, .22 caliber handgun.