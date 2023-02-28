ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were arrested Tuesday, after allegedly throwing guns and drugs out of a moving car during a police chase.

According to New York State Police, troopers attempted to pull over a car that was blocking traffic on Weaver Street around 2:30 p.m. The car sped away when police turned their patrol lights on, and troopers followed.

Handguns recovered by police (NYSP photo)

Investigators say two .45 caliber handguns and narcotics were thrown from the car during the chase. The driver and passenger were eventually arrested without further incident.

Whitney Scott, 41, and Elfin Elliot, 39, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully fleeing. They were taken to the Monroe County Jail to be arraigned Tuesday.