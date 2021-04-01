2 arrested after more than 100 cats discovered in Perinton house fire

This photo, provided by Lollypop Farm shelter, shows one of the 97 cats rescued from a house fire in Perinton, NY, outside Rochester, NY, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Many of the cats suffered smoke inhalation, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester said, and it wasn’t clear whether all of them would survive. (Paige Engard/Courtesy Lollypop Farm via AP)

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were arrested this week in connection to a Perinton house fire where more than 100 cats were found to be living in poor condition earlier this year.

Officials from Lollypop Farm say George and Pamela Meyer were arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to provide sustenance (veterinary services). They were ordered to appear at Perinton Town Court and the misdemeanor offense could lead up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to one year in prison.

“On January 14th, 2021 at 2:52 a.m. Humane Law Enforcement investigators were contacted by first responders who had been called to the scene of a house fire and discovered a potential hoarding situation,” Lollypop officials said. “At the time, George Meyer stated that approximately 30 cats total were living in the house. Through the course of the day, Lollypop Farm staff would remove a total of 97 cats and kittens from the house and property. Three more cats were humanely trapped in the days following.”

“The conditions that these cats were living in were extremely unsanitary and inhumane,” said Vice-President for Humane Law Enforcement Reno DiDomenico. Lollypop Farm staff observed areas of the house where feces had built to being inches thick. Through the course of safely removing the cats from the home, several deceased cats were also found, appearing to have decomposed and passed prior to the fire that occurred at the location.

Dozens of cats were displaced following a January house fire on Perinton on Kreag Road. Workers had rescued 97 cats in total.

Many of the cats suffered smoke inhalation, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester said, and it wasn’t clear whether all of them would survive. Dozens of the cats were later put up for adoption.

“The situation these cats were discovered in was grave. Many of the cats required extensive veterinary services and other forms of care due to their living conditions,” DiDomenico said.. “However, we are grateful for the community’s support during this time and are pleased to report that 48 cats have found new homes so far.”

To report suspected animal cruelty, call the Lollypop Farm Animal Cruelty Hotline at (585) 223-6500 or 911 for immediate life-threatening situations.