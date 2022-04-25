ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say two men were arrested overnight after an investigation and short foot pursuit on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities say officers responded to a large gathering on North Clinton Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, officers became involved in a pursuit with a man believed to be in possession of an illegal handgun.

Officials say that man was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot and was found to be in possession of an illegal, loaded handgun.

Police say a group gathered while the arrest was underway and a member of the group tried to physically interfere with officers.

Ultimately two people were arrested: A 23-year-old man was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and resisting. A 21-year-old man was charged with third-degree menacing, obstruction of governmental administration, and resisting. The 21-year-old was issued an appearance ticket on those charges.