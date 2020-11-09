19-year-old woman stabbed, killed on Child Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing on Child Street in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department said an officer was on patrol around 10:17 p.m. on Sunday when she came across a group of people involved in an altercation including the woman, who was discovered with a stab wound.

The officer requested an ambulance and began to render first aid. The woman was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center, but was pronounced dead an hour later.

RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident and the circumstances leading up to the death. There are no suspects in custody. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.