ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officers are currently investigating a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon after a 19-year-old non-city resident was shot.

Officers said they responded to a call reporting that two cars were chasing each other while someone was shooting a gun in the area of St. Paul Street. A few minutes later, they were notified the victim arrived at a hospital via a privately owned vehicle.

The victim was later taken from that hospital to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call 911.