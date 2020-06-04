19-year-old Rochester man charged with riot, setting fire to police vehicle in connection to protest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have made another arrest in connection to Saturday’s protest that turned violent downtown.

Officials say 19-year-old Miguel Ramos, of Rochester, is charged with riot in the first degree, and third degree arson. Ramos is accused of setting a police vehicle on fire, third degree arson.

Ramos has been remanded to the Monroe County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Rochester City Court.

Officials say the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate and identify additional suspects for these crimes. As the investigation unfolds additional arrests are expected, according to law enforcement.

This arrest hall follows an eventful weekend in Rochester. A peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon turned violent in the evening hours. Police vehicles were vandalized, tear gas was deployed, cars were lit on fire, and those events outside the Public Safety Building preceded more looting and destruction around the area Saturday.

As a result of those events Saturday, five people suffered non-life threatening injuries and 13 people were arrested. Rochester police officials say more arrests are coming, and late Sunday night police officials released the photos of 11 people wanted in connection to the violent protest.

Still, despite the destruction that consumed the community Saturday, an outpouring of community support followed. Thousands of volunteers pitched in Sunday morning to help clean and restore areas in and around the city.

In anticipation of more violence and looting Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized an additional 200 New York State Police troopers to help patrol the region, with the National Guard on standby. With a county-wide curfew enacted, and additional police resources, Sunday night was relatively peaceful and quiet in the Rochester community.

Monday, the Monroe County Hall of Justice closed early due to a planned rally in the vicinity of the facility. That rally lasted a few hours, and ended peacefully around 5 p.m.