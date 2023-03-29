ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old man was shot inside a house on Finch Street Tuesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the shots were fired from outside. The victim was struck once in his lower body. He was transported to Rochester General Hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the other occupants of the house include a 38-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy. None of them were struck.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

