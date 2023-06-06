ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday, New York State Police announced they charged two Rochester men following a traffic stop: Jaiquanna Stock, 29, and Taj’Mere Irwin, 19. Both men are from Rochester.

Troopers say they pulled over a car Monday just before 4 p.m. for a seat belt violation. Stock, whom Troopers say was the driver, refused to identify himself, and was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of “Obstructing Governmental Administration.”

Stock was issued a ticket and released.

Irwin also refused to identify himself, Troopers say, and it was discovered that he had a handgun in his possession. State Police identify it as “a defaced 9mm handgun loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition in a high-capacity magazine.”

Irwin was arrested and charged with two felony weapons possession charges, as well as a misdemeanor for obstruction for allegedly not identifying himself.

He was arraigned at Monroe County court.