ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a teen has been arrested in connection to a shooting last fall on the city’s southwest side.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Frost Avenue and Jefferson Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on September 29 for the report of a shooting.

Police when officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Officials say investigators ultimately identified 19-year-old Clem Long Jr. as the alleged shooter and he was taken into custody Wednesday.

Long Jr. is charged with second-degree assault. He was arraigned Thursday morning in Rochester City Court and transported to the Monroe County Jail.