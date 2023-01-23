ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested after midnight on Monday for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old on Dewey Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

When officers responded to the area, they found the male victim with at least one stab wound to the upper body. The woman, 54, was taken into custody by RPD.

Investigators said that the stabbing occurred due to an argument that turned into a physical altercation. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect is being evaluated at Rochester General Hospital.

RPD said that once she is discharged by RGH, she will be charged. The charges are being determined.

