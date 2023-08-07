ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting on Nellis Park and Jefferson Avenue late Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say that they responded to that area and found evidence that shots were fired. They later learned that the victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle.

The victim, according to RPD, had two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in his lower body. Investigators said he was in the area of Nellis Pk. and Jefferson Ave. during the shooting and was hit by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information is asked to call 911.