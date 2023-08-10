ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times on Second Street early Thursday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers arrived in the area of Second St. near Central Park and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to URMC and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His name has not been revealed.

No suspects are in custody as RPD’s Major Crimes Section is working to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Stay with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.