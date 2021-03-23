18-year-old shot on Rochester’s southside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting on the southside of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Cottage Street and Sawyer Street around 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

While investigating, police say an 18-year-old male was dropped off at the University of Rochester Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Officials said his injuries are non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.