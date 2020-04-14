18-year-old shot in Rochester on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old was hospitalized on Monday night after a shooting in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Conkey Avenue and Scrantom Street for the report of a man shot outside shortly after 10 p.m. Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old city resident who was shot at least once in the lower body.

He was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for treatment. According to RPD, his injuries are non-life threatening.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.