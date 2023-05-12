ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to a triple shooting in Rochester at the intersection of Lake Avenue and West Ridge Road, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that on April 27, a car containing at least five people stopped at a red light when another vehicle drove up and opened fire. Three of them— a 21-year-old woman and two 18-year-old men — were shot at least once.

The three victims were treated at Rochester General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they identified 18-year-old Da’Zion Joseph as the suspected shooter. When he was arrested, officers said he possessed a loaded handgun.

Joseph was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was taken to Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned sometime on Friday.