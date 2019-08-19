18-year-old arrested for hate crime in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old Henrietta man was arrested for a hate crime incident in Brighton.

Brighton police announced Evan Dombroski is charged with criminal mischief in the third degree as a hate crime, a Class D felony, and aggravated harassment in the first degree, a Class E felony.

Brighton police, along with New York State Police, say Dombroski painted a swastika, the “N-word,” and homophobic slurs on a vehicle that was parked on Spier Avenue last week.

“We’re not running, we’re not afraid. We celebrate our diversity today and everyday in Brighton. It’s who we are and it’s in our DNA,” said Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle.

Dombroski was arraigned in Brighton Town Court by Judge Karen Morris who released him on his own recognizance.

Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson said Dombroski targeted the individual’s vehicle and that he and the victim did know each other.

Henderson also said he’s witnessed an increase in hate crime incidents involving swastikas, adding that in 34 years in law enforcement, and ten years as Brighton Chief of Police, he’s seen more and more of these types of crimes occurring recently.