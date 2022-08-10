ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 18-year-old Rochester resident Jaden Z. Campbell was arrested on Wednesday and charged with carjacking and possessing a firearm.

Early morning on July 11, 2022, Rochester police officers were sent to the area of Resolute Street and North Clinton Avenue for the report of an armed robbery and carjacking. Before arriving, they spotted the vehicle and chased the vehicle for over 20 minutes through Rochester, Irondequoit, and Scottsville.

The fleeing vehicle ended up in a car accident on Quaker Road in Scottsville. Campbell left the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, but was taken into custody.

According to what the victim told police, Campbell approached him with a gun and demanded all of his stuff or he would get shot. He then stole his car keys and tried starting the victim’s car, with Campbell again threatening the victim to start the car for him.

The suspect made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is currently being held.

The charges that Campbell faces — carjacking and brandishing a firearm — carry a maximum penalty of life and a $250,000 fine.