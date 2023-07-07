ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old has been charged in relation to the overdose of two teens in 2022, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Shannon Praylor, Jr. is charged with manslaughter in the second degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, and assault in the second degree.

Prosecutors say these charges are in relation to death of 19-year-old Pittsford native Paige Gibbons, and the overdose of another teenager between November 19, 2022, and November 20, 2022.

Praylor, Jr. is currently being held on $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $150,000 partially securd bond.

Since Paige’s death, the Gibbons family has been dedicated in increasing awareness of the dangers of fentanyl. In June, Nazareth University worked with the family of Gibbons alongside the Monroe County Task Force to hold an event.

Praylor, Jr. is scheduled to be back in court on September 8.