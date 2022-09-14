The June 11 scene near the intersection of East Ave. and Lawrence St. (Nate Bartalo / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After hiding for the past few weeks, a 17-year-old was arrested for the shooting and killing of 24-year-old Yasier Clark in the East End bar district, officers with the Rochester Police Department announced Wednesday.

RPD Major Crimes Unit ultimately identified Anthony Grimes as the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday in Auburn, N.Y.

At around 1 a.m. on June 11, Clark was shot to death at the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence Street following a disagreement that he and Grimes had earlier in the evening.

Investigators said that Grimes and other individuals had been hanging out in the area throughout the night. Grimes and Clark had gotten into a disagreement, and the two were quickly separated. Shortly after, Grimes saw Clark get out of a car and then shot and killed him.

On Tuesday, Grimes was stopped by police while riding a bicycle in Auburn. He refused to provide identification, gave an alias, and acted in a “suspicious manner,” authorities said.

Upon learning that Grimes lied about his identity and may have been from Rochester, Auburn officers reached out to members of RPD. They were able to confirm his real identity and the fact that he was wanted for the death of Yasir Clark.

Grimes was transported to Rochester and was arraigned in front of a Monroe County Family Court Judge on the charges of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was remanded to a juvenile facility. Grimes had previously been arrested in April for possession of a loaded handgun, following gunshots fired on Thomas Street. In that incident, two other individuals were arrested.