ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old male was arrested overnight on Tuesday for allegedly possessing a gun and driving a stolen car.

The Rochester Police Department said that police responded to the intersection of Jay Street and Broad Street and found a 2013 Hyundai Elantra blocking the intersection.

Upon approaching the car, officers found the teenager asleep at the wheel. They said they saw the outline of a gun in his pocket. They detained him and recovered the handgun. They later discovered the car was reported stolen on November 6.

The teen was charged with criminal possession of a gun and criminal possession of stolen property. Police expect him to be arraigned Tuesday morning.