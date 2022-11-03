The Rochester Police Department is investigating Weld Street after a shooting claimed the life of a male in his late teens (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing another teen on Weld Street earlier this week, the Rochester Police Department announced.

On Tuesday, November 1, officers responded to Weld Street for a person shot and found 17-year-old Chance Mosley on the front porch of a residence. He had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shortly after, 16-year-old Raymar Alexander arrived at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said his injuries were minor.

Investigators said Alexander allegedly shot Mosley at least 10 times and accidentally shot himself. They said this was not a random act of violence, but the motive will not be disclosed.

After being discharged from the hospital, Alexander was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on Wednesday and was sent to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.

Alexander’s next court date is scheduled for November 7, 2022.