16-year-old shot dead, 1 injured in fatal shooting at Hague Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager has been killed while one more person was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the Hague Street area around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to Rochester Police, the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound. Despite attempting life-saving efforts, police officers at the scene were unsuccessful in reviving the teen.

At the same location, a male in his 30s was shot in his upper body and currently getting treated. Police say the incident appears to have occurred because of an altercation.

Rochester Police Department Captain Frank Umbrino said there are no suspects and no one in custody. Police are continuing to investigate the area. The roads of Hague and Potter Street may still be blocked off.

UPDATE: @RochesterNYPD announced the victim killed was a 16-year-old boy. He was at a family gathering outside a home near the Potter/Hague St. intersection when an altercation broke out resulting in him & a man in his 30’s getting shot. That man was taken to the hospital. — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) August 8, 2021

