16-year-old killed in shooting on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager was killed late on Monday during a shooting on the northeast side of the City of Rochester.

16-year old Jordan Coleman was killed during a shooting around 11:30 p.m. around Clifford Avenue and Arbutus Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to that area after multiple ShotSpotter activations. Upon arrival, they found Coleman in the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody.

Anybody with any information on the homicide or the homicide earlier on Monday on North Clinton Avenue are asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7616 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Coleman’s death is the 14th homicide in 2021 and the second in just a 12-hour period. Earlier on Monday, police responded near the corner of Kappel Place and North Clinton Avenue on the city’s northeast side around 1:45 p.m. There officers discovered a man who suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Just last week Rochester Police Chief Herriott-Sullivan and Deputy Chief Andre Anderson addressed the public regarding the uptick in violence this year.

One major topic of concern was repeat offenders. Herriott-Sullivan said there were over 200 cases of criminal possession of a weapon last year and 61% of those received $5,000 or less in bail.

Out of the last 25 shootings, 6-10 of those shooters were on parole.

