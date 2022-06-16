ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 16-year-old male suffered gunshot injuries after an overnight shooting on Dewey Avenue Thursday.

Police say officers responded to the 1500 block of Dewey Avenue around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a male shot. Once at the scene, they located a victim who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

The teenager was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorites, there are no suspects in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

