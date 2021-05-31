16-year-old hospitalized after shooting near Central Park in City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager has been hospitalized after a shooting early Monday in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the Central Park around 4 a.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter activation, a gunshot detection system.

Upon arrival, they were approached by a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She reported to police that the shooting occurred outside on Third Street near Central Park. The 16-year-old Rochester girl, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she is being treated for what are currently considered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing, there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.