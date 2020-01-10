16-year-old charged with murder for Lyell Ave. homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide last month in the city.

Officials say 16-year-old Bipan Bhujel is charged with second degree murder for the death of 18-year-old Bernard Copeland Jr.

Rochester police responded to 112 Lyell Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on December 27 for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Copeland Jr. unresponsive on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BREAKING: police confirm one man is dead from a gunshot wound. He was found outside the side of a house on Lyell Ave. @News_8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) December 27, 2019

Bhujel was arrested Wednesday and arraigned in Monroe County Court. He was remanded to the Monroe County Children’s Secure Detention Facility and then appeared in Youth Part of County Court later Wednesday.