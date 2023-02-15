ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager has been arrested for shooting a 15-year-old girl on Halloween night, officials with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced Wednesday morning.

The shooting, while not fatal, was considered life-threatening, RPD said. On October 31, 2022, officers responded to the 200 block of Genesee Street for the report of a person shot, they said.

The 15-year-old victim had arrived at Strong Hospital suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the suspect — identified by police only as a 16-year-old boy — allegedly shot from a long gun into a crowd of people. The teenage girl was the only victim, RPD said.

The 16-year-old boy was safely taken into custody Tuesday, officers said, and is now at the Monroe County Children’s Center.

He has been charged with assault in the first degree, RPD said.

The 15-year-old is continuing to recover from what officers called life-altering injuries.