ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Approximately five minutes apart, two city residents sought treatment for gunshot wounds obtained in separate incidents Sunday evening.

At around 11:35 p.m., officials say a 16-year-old walked into Rochester General Hospital for at least one gunshot wound in the upper body. Officials say that the victim arrived in a private vehicle, and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Merrimac Street, but said that the victim is being uncooperative with the investigation.

At around 11:40 p.m., officers were alerted to another walk-in gunshot victim, this time at Strong Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a 20-year-old male had been shot at least once in the lower body in the 400 block of Scio Street.

Officials say the victim had been transported via private vehicle, and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information for either case is encouraged to call 911.