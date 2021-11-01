15-year-old shot on Rochester’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a 15-year-old city teen was shot at least once late Sunday.

Officials say officers responded to the area of Henion Street and West Main Street for multiple SpotShotter activations.

Upon arrival, authorities say officers found evidence of gunshots being fired in the area.

Police say while officers were investigating, a 15-year-old city resident walked into Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Authorities say it was later confirmed that he was shot near area of Henion Street and West Main Street.

Officials say the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

There are currently no suspects in custody, anyone with information is asked to call 911.