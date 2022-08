ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old Rochester boy was hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting on Ringle Street.

Police were called to the area shortly before 7:00 p.m. Officers found the teenager, who had been shot at least once. Investigators say he was taken to URMC in critical, but stable condition.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further info is asked to call 911.

